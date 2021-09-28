Tech Bytes: Ford going electric, Fitbit new fitness tracker, TikTok 1B app users

A major investment from Ford. The automaker is creating more than 10,000 jobs to build electric cars. It’s building four new factories, the biggest ever manufacturing investment in Ford’s history. The company says, by 2030, electric vehicles will be 40% of sales.

The latest Fitbit is now being shipped out to customers. The Fitbit Charge 5 is slimmer than the earlier versions. It has a touchscreen and color display and it costs $180. The tracker debuts as Fitbit premium adds sleep and relaxation content.

How popular is TikTok? The short-form video app says it now has one-billion monthly users. It’s popularity took off early last year, as the pandemic was starting. It’s not slowing down either. In August, TikTok’s monthly users were up 25% from a year ago.