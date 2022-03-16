(WHTM) — Verizon is rolling out a new discount for its Fios Forward Plan, available to low-income customers. Users of the plan can now get free internet when the discount is combined with a new federal program.

Mark Zuckerberg says NFTs are coming to Instagram. Without giving any details, the Facebook and Instagram boss said digital collectibles would be arriving on the social media platform “in the new term.” Exactly how that is going to happen is still being worked out.

Finally, Volvo is building electric vehicle charging stations at Starbucks locations in five states. It plans to have 15 stations with 60 plugs from Seattle to Denver by the end of 2022. If you drive a Volvo, you can charge up at the stations for free. Other drivers will have to pay a fee.