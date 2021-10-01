Tech Bytes: Galaxy phones as car keys, Clubhouse can record conversations, Spotify podcasts more interactive

First, Samsung says Galaxy phones will soon double as car keys that can lock and unlock doors and even start cars. The digital key will be part of the Samsung Pass app, and it will only be available on the newest Galaxy models.

And the social audio app Clubhouse just debuted a long-awaited feature allowing users to record and share conversations. Content creators and moderators in public rooms can make the recordings, and they can create 30-second shareable clips. Speakers will be notified if the record feature is activated.

Finally, Spotify is making podcasts more interactive. Podcast producers can now build interactive polls and Q&A sessions into their programs. Listeners will see poll results once they respond, and they’ll be able to send questions to the producers privately.