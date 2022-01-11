Tech Bytes: Galaxy Unpacked event, 23andMe cancer risk test, Gmail 10 billion downloads

(WHTM) — Samsung is gearing up for its next big reveal. The company is holding an event on February 8, when its expected to unveil new Galaxy phones. Three models of the S22 are expected, all are said to have very bright displays. The devices are expected to ship in late February.

Genetic testing company 23andMe has received FDA clearance for a prostate cancer risk test. The test screens for a specific mutation that’s believed to make men three times more likely to develop prostate cancer. 23andMe already has two other risk tests designed to predict the risk of breast cancer and colorectal cancer.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

Gmail has reached a massive milestone. The android app has passed ten billion downloads on the Google Play Store. It’s the fourth app to reach this number, joining Play Service, YouTube and Maps.