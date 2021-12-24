Tech Bytes: Gaming change for Tesla, NORAD tracking Santa, Pokemon Go update

(WHTM) — A gaming change for Tesla. The company will block games from being played on video screens on some of its cars when they are moving.

The move follows a problem announced by federal regulators. To fix this issue, Tesla will send out a software update to owners so they can lock the “passenger play” feature.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

For the 66th year in a row, The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is tracking Santa. In addition to its website, there is also an app, and Amazon Alexa can be programmed to track Santa.

Pokemon Go is already looking forward to the new year.

The game’s event to welcome 2022 gives players the chance to capture several costumed Pokemon. You can also dress your avatar up in New Year’s gear. The celebration starts at 10 p.m. next Friday, Dec. 31 in your local time zone.