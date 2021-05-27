Tech Bytes: GM Lockheed Moon buggy, Google Chrome 3 billion users, Eiffel tower renewable hydrogen electricity

A new Moon buggy is in the works. Lockheed Martin and General Motors are teaming up to develop a new lunar vehicle for NASA’s upcoming Artemis missions to the Moon. The vehicle will be equipped with autonomous driving capabilities to maneuver over hazardous terrains.

Google Chrome has passed the three billion user mark. The browser is being used by more than 3.25 billion people. That’s about 40% of the internet. Apple’s Safari is a distant second – with 944 million.

A view of the Eiffel Tower like it has never been seen before. One of the world’s most popular monuments was lit up with electricity produced from renewable hydrogen. It’s part of a push to reduce the carbon footprint and make people more aware of green energy. The historic landmark, trying to leave less of a mark on the environment.