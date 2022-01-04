Tech Bytes: Goodbye non-Android Blackberry, new wifi router, smart collar for your dog

(WHTM) — Devices using Blackberry’s legacy operating systems no longer work as of Tuesday morning. Android-powered devices with the Blackberry name are not affected. At its peak, Blackberry had more than 80 million active users.

A new wifi router designed for smaller homes just hit the market. The new “Nighthawk” supports eight wifi streams at a time and has four ports for tethering consoles and computers. It will cost roughly $400.

Finally, a new smart collar is being called an Apple Watch for your dog. The collar by Invoxia can monitor a dog’s heart rate and breath, no matter how much fur it has. It is expected to hit the market this summer for about $100. Basically, it can tell you if your dog is out of shape, or, just a little husky.