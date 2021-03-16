Tech Bytes: Google $5 billion lawsuit, Apple discontinues HomePod, Virtual landscrapers wanted

A judge ruled the tech giant Google must face a class action lawsuit claiming it tracks data even when users browse in “incognito” mode. Google insists “incognito” doesn’t mean invisible. The suit seeks at least $5 billion in damages.

Apple is discontinuing the original HomePod, it’s $300 smart speaker. Consumers had complained that the HomePod, which launched in 2018, did little more than play music. Apple will continue to sell its new $99 HomePod Mini.

If you’re a virtual landscaper, how would you like to spruce up Minecraft? A British company is seeking someone to provide advice to players who want to improve their in-game outdoor space. Requirements include being creative and being passionate about the game, and gardening.

