Tech Bytes: Google abandons ad tracking, new Nintendo Switch coming, Amazon Prime NFL deal

Google is planning to stop selling ads based on your specific browsing history. The company says it will abandon tracking technologies that identify users across multiple websites amid growing concerns about privacy. The move could shake up the digital advertising industry.

Gamers may soon be enjoying a new version of the Nintendo Switch. The latest model is expected to be equipped with a bigger screen, a 7 inch Samsung OLED display. Mass production of the console will reportedly start in June with the hopes of meeting the holiday demand.

In sports, NFL fans may be facing big changes when it comes to watching games. The league is reportedly close to reaching a deal that would make Amazon “Prime Video” the exclusive home of “Thursday night football” after the 2022 season. The Wall Street Journal reports “all” the new broadcasting deals could be done by next week.