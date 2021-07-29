Tech Bytes: Google and Facebook vaccine mandate, Nokia military-grade smartphone, reboot your phone

More companies issuing vaccine mandates. Google and Facebook are making vaccines mandatory for workers returning to their offices. Netflix became the first major studio to require vaccine actions. The policy applies to all cast and crew at its U.S. productions.

One of Nokia’s new phones is being called the most durable ever created. The “XR 20” is billed as “military-grade.” It features display glass that’s said to be resistant to just about everything. The starting price is about $550. It will be available in late August. 

Protecting your phone from hackers could be easier than you think. A government cyber-security expert says it’s simple — once a week, turn your phone off, then turn it back on. At the very least,  this easy weekly reboot will stifle, if not stop hackers.

