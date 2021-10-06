Tech Bytes: Google announces launch of new Pixel phone, Instagram rebranding IGTV, Amazon smart fridge

Google is about to release its latest lineup of Pixel phones. The company announced plans to unveil the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro at a virtual event in two weeks. They’re described as completely re-imagined and they’re powered by Google’s first custom mobile chip.

So-long IGTV. Instagram’s long-form videos and feed videos are being combined into Instagram video. You’ll be able to find them in a new videos tab. The change will not affect the short-form reels platform.

Amazon is reportedly working on a smart refrigerator. Business Insider says the new fridge will track your purchase habits and predict your food preferences. It will also provide health and nutrition advice. The smart refrigerator uses the same technology as Amazon Go stores, which automatically scans.