Tech Bytes: Google antitrust lawsuit, TikTok testing job application tool, college campus robot food delivery

A new legal fight for Google. 36 states are suing the company alleging that control of its app store violates antitrust laws. Specifically, the suit claims Google limits app choices and drives up prices, which hurts consumers. Google calling the case “strange.”

You can now use TikTok to apply for a job. More than 30 companies are accepting video resumes through the app, including Target and Chipotle. Jobs currently up for grabs range from a data engineer to a video producer for the Detroit pistons. For now, it’s just a pilot program.

Grubhub is joining forces with the Russian start-up “Yandex” for self-driving robots to deliver food on hundreds of college campuses. Yandex will operate the robots which can maneuver in places that cars can’t. Grubhub will handle the transactions.