Tech Bytes: Google assistant memory, Apple Android trade-ins, Tesla accepting Bitcoin

Google is reportedly working on a better ‘memory’. Reports say the new feature for Google Assistant will be able to save a huge variety of content. Users would be able to access it through a smart search function. It’s unclear if or when the new memory will be released.

Apple is now accepting Google Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 models for creditas part of its trade-in program. You can get up to $180 on the purchase of a new iPhone. Apple is also offering as much as $425 in credit for Samsung Galaxy Note 20.

You can now buy a Tesla with Bitcoin. Tesla CEO Elon musk announced his company is accepting the cryptocurrency as payment for the electric cars. He said Bitcoin used for purchases will be retained as such and not be converted to dollars. A single Bitcoin right now is more than enough to buy a Tesla Model 3.