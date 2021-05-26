Tech Bytes: Google Fuchsia OS arrives, Tidal Apple Watch app, Sonic the Hedgehog 30th anniversary

Google is rolling out its new operating system called Fuchsia and it powers Google’s first generation Nest Hub. The debut comes about five years after Fuchsia was first reported. The muted rollout could give Google time to tinker before Fuchsia goes wider.

Apple Watch users now have access to Tidal. Music from the streaming service can be sent directly to the device or downloaded for use offline. The news follows Spotify unveiling similar Apple Watch options last week. Pricing starts at $10 per month.

A major milestone for Sonic the Hedgehog. The Sega Genesis mascot is turning 30 this year — and celebrating the special anniversary with a new digital showcase. The event set for Thursday is expected to include announcements for new projects, partnerships and special events.