Google is out with another Great Ghoul Duel, a sequel to its popular multiplayer Halloween game from 2018. Like the original, two teams of four ghosts collect as many wandering spirit flames as possible. It must be played by the end of the day.

Twitter is reportedly considering charging users for the coveted blue checkmark that verifies the account holder. Reports say new owner Elon Musk wants to charge users to maintain their verified status. The reported cost would be $20 per month for Twitter Blue. Musk tweeted Sunday that the verification process is being revamped.

Apple’s upcoming MacBook Pro might not arrive until next year. The 14- and 16-inch laptops were expected to be released at the end of this year, but Bloomberg now says it may be pushed back to early March to coincide with the launch of the company’s next iOS update.