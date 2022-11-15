Massive layoffs are reportedly coming to Amazon. The New York Times says the company is set to cut 10,000 jobs this week — the most in its history. The layoffs will reportedly affect the division responsible for Alexa voice services as well as retail and human resources.

This comes as Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says he plans to give away most of his estimated $124 billion fortune during his lifetime. It’s unclear exactly when he will distribute the money. Bezos says the money will be devoted to fighting climate change and other causes.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Google has launched an app to integrate health and fitness data from more than 10 other apps. Google Health Connect will centralize access with users’ permission. For example, Android users can now sync up and get credit for their Peloton workouts on their WeightWatchers app.