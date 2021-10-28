Tech Bytes: Google Images of minors, Apple Music on PS5, Alexa Halloween routine

(WHTM) — Minors are getting more control of their images on Google. People under 18 years old can now ask the company to eliminate their images from search results. But Google says it will not remove pictures deemed newsworthy or compelling due to public interest.

Gamers can now enjoy Apple Music on their Playstation 5. The streaming app officially launched on the console this week, giving subscribers the option of playing the audio as background music while gaming or even just playing it on its own. Spotify was already available on the PS5.

Alexa is now getting in on the Halloween fun. It starts with users saying, “Alexa, enable Halloween routine.” Then, a preset program can play Halloween sound effects. Users can also ask Alexa to play Halloween movies and games.