(WHTM) — Google is in the process of settling a class-action pay discrimination case.

Google has agreed to pay $118 million to settle a lawsuit claiming it systematically underpaid women. The company will now allow an outside source to monitor its practices. The settlement is still awaiting a judge’s approval.

Netflix has announced a second season of “Squid Game,” one of the company’s most popular series. A promo video has been released, but the new season may not come out until next year.

A new startup company “Lightyear” has revealed the first solar-powered electric car. The “Lightyear Zero” gets about 10% of its 400-mile range from solar panels. Deliveries for the $265,000 car will begin in late 2022.