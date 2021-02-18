Tech Bytes: Google Maps pay for parking, Amazon smart cuckoo clock, New Nintendo Switch Games

Google Maps will now let you feed the parking meter or pay your transit fare right from the app. The contact-free feature will be available in 400 cities starting with Android then expanding to Apple. Money can also be added to the meter without returning to your car.

Mario is heading back to the golf course. Nintendo just announced that “Mario Golf: Super Rush” will be released for the Nintendo ‘Switch’ on June 25. Four players race on the same course to sink their ball first.

Amazon has launched its new ‘build- it” program. It allows customers to have a say whether new products will be produced for sale. One of the ideas being floated, an Alexa- enabled cuckoo clock. If certain items get enough support within thirty days, Amazon will build them.