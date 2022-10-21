Google has added several new features to its Messages app. The update for Android users will include the ability to react to texts sent from an iPhone. Users can also set reminders about upcoming things to do, and there is an in-app YouTube video player.

If you subscribe to a YouTube Premium family plan, get ready to dig deeper to pay for it. Starting in November, most users will have to shell out $22.99 a month for the plan — an increase of $5. Some long-time customers may not have to pay the higher price until next spring.

Instagram is sliding into your DMs with kindness reminders. The messages are part of the app’s new anti-abuse features. They remind users to keep Instagram a supportive place.