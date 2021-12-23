Tech Bytes: Google new COVID features, LG ultra-tall monitor, Zoom calls on Amazon TV

(WHTM) — Google is giving COVID testing help. The search engine has added a feature to help mobile users find free testing locations. Google Search will also help track down vaccination sites, you can even select by vaccine brands. Just search “COVID vaccines near me.”

LG has unveiled its latest monitor, billed as a completely new format in the market. It’s called Dual-Up, having a 16:8 aspect ratio, as opposed to 16:9. No word on pricing, but the company says Dual-Up will be available sometime in 2022.

You can now do your holiday Zoom calls with friends and family through Amazon’s latest TVs. You’ll need a compatible webcam to make it happen and the set-up uses the TV’s microphone and speakers. Alexa can even help you find the Zoom app.