Tech Bytes: Google Photos to end unlimited uploads, Twitter paid subscription service, Zoom may hold off dementia

A big change is coming to Google Photos. Gone are the days of unlimited free storage of stills and videos. Starting June 1, Google Photo users storing more than 15Gb will need a subscription plan. Prices start at about $2 a month.

A new study found that using video conferencing tools like Zoom may help older people avoid dementia. Researchers found such services help preserve long-term memory. and seniors who use internet tools experience less memory loss than those who don’t.

New details about Twitter’s potential paid subscription model. It will reportedly be called “Twitter Blue” and cost $2.99 per month. A researcher says the service will allow users to undo their tweets and create bookmark collections, among other features.