Tech Bytes: Google Pixel 6 event, Apple redesigned Macbook Pro, FCC unwanted text messages

(WHTM) — Google is set to announce its new flagship phone. The Pixel 6 will be unveiled Tuesday. Reports say the starting price is around $600. The 6 Pro will be $300 more but you’ll also get a better camera.

Apple has introduced its totally redesigned Macbook Pro laptop. It comes in two sizes, 14-inch and 16-inch. Apple says the chips inside are more powerful than competitors and what was in previous versions. There’s also an improved microphone and webcam. Prices start at $1,500.

The FCC is vowing to crack down on unwanted text messages that are flooding our phones. The agency is considering a proposal that would require wireless companies to block illegal robo-texts, many of which are scams. It would expand on the rules already in place to curb robocalls.