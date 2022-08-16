Google has released its latest software update for Pixel phones. Android 13 allows users to customize non-Google app icons to match their home screen wallpapers. Android 13 also lets users limit notifications and which photos and videos apps can access.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Some big changes may be coming to Peloton. The company may redesign its bikes so users can assemble them on their own. A plan to allow Peloton app subscribers to view workouts on third-party machines is also under consideration. And the long-awaited rower might finally make its debut this holiday season.

Uber Eats will help you get ready for school. The delivery service is teaming up with Office Depot and OfficeMax to provide on-demand school supplies. Customers can have items delivered right to their door. Discounts are available for Uber One subscribers.