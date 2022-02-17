Tech Bytes: Google privacy, Twitter ‘good bots,’ BMW Jeff Koons

(WHTM) — Google is announcing some privacy changes. The company plans to update its privacy restrictions to cut ad trackers across apps on its Android devices. The move could impact companies like Facebook, which took a hit when Apple made similar changes.

Twitter is celebrating so-called “good bots,” or accounts with automated tweets that offer legitimate content. The company is now allowing people who run those accounts to label them “good bots.”

BMW is creating a $350,000 8-series Grand Coupe that will be available in eight different color designs. Only 99 of the vehicles will be produced. The artist behind the concept, named Jeff Koons, describes it as “what it means to be a peacock with your feathers spread.