Tech Bytes: Google smartwatch, new Zoom attendance feature, old emojis are still favorites

(WHTM) — Google is reportedly preparing to unveil its first in-house smartwatch. Insider says the watch is set to come out next year under Google’s Pixel line. It is expected to include fitness tracking features and is designed to compete with the Apple Watch.

Next, a new Zoom feature is bad news for those who arrive late to meetings. The new Attendance Status tool lets hosts see whether participants joined the meeting on time. Zoom announced the change in a blog post along with several other feature changes.

The familiar round-faced, laugh-cry emoji may not be the most hip, but it is definitely still the most popular worldwide. That is according to Unicode, which chooses which emojis are used the most. Plus, despite dozens of new images added every year, users seem to stick with the old favorites.