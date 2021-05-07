Tech Bytes: Google two-factor authentication, PS 5 now has YouTube TV, Microsoft ditches Windows 95 icons

Strengthening the security of your online accounts. Google says it’s going to start automatically enrolling users in a two-step identity verification. Then, users logging in will get a prompt on their smartphones to make sure you are who you say are.

Gamers lucky enough to own a PS5 just got an added bonus.

The YouTube TV app is now available on the latest Playstation console six months after its launch. The addition is welcome news to Roku owners who saw the YouTube app removed amid Roku’s ongoing feud with Google.

Microsoft is getting rid of its Windows 95 era icons. It’s new icons were spotted in a preview version of Windows 10. They are part of a complete design overhaul of the operating system, which is expected to be complete this coming fall.