(WHTM) — Google dropped the “wallet” name four years ago when Google Pay was announced. Now, an analyst says “wallet” is coming back, and that it will be a home for users’ digital cards and gift cards.

Instagram is expanding “product tagging” to all United State users. Anyone with a public account can now tag products in their feed posts. Anyone who taps on it can buy the item directly. But, you won’t get a commission. Instagram says the idea is to help people support their favorite small businesses.

Plus, be on the lookout for Panic’s Playdate. The “game boy like handheld game,” which also has a crank has begun shipping. Manufacturing issues have delayed last year’s expected release. The first set of orders should all be on their way by the middle of next month.