Tech Bytes: Google zero-click searches, fastest 3-wheeled electric vehicle, $500,000 virtual house sold

Researchers looked at five-trillion Google searches last year. They found two-thirds of them ended without the user clicking on a link in the results. Critics say Google is putting too much information on the results page.

A Canadian company says it’s making the world’s fastest three-wheeled electric vehicle. Daymak is crowdfunding the two-seater that rides like a go-kart and goes from zero to 60 in 1.8 seconds. Depending on the model, the price will range from $20,000 to $150,000.

A very expensive piece of digital art. Someone purchased this home,even though no one can live in it. A contemporary artist created the virtual home called “Mars House.” It recently sold in digital currency for the equivalent of $500,000.