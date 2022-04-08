(WHTM) — Twitter is testing out a new feature it is calling “unmentioning,” which can get users out of unwanted conversations on the social media platform. Users can click on the “leave this conversation” option. That will un-tag your user name, stop future mentions, and stop notifications.

Google just rolled out a new feature that lets you search using text and images at the same time. The multi-search option is accessible through Google Lens on the app. It is designed to make it easier to refine searches and pinpoint the right item down the color.

Finally, with the Masters underway, Tag Heuer has introduced its new golf-oriented smartwatch. It features maps that show hazards and distances on over 40,000 golf courses worldwide. More simply, its strap mimics a golf ball’s dimples. The price is over $2,600.