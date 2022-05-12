(WHTM) — At the company’s annual event, Google announced new gadgets like the Pixel Watch, which is Google’s first smartwatch. The watch will have all the usual Google apps and integration with FitBit, so you can track your heart rate and other health metrics. It is out in the fall.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Google has set July for the debut of the Pixel 6a phone. It is slightly smaller than the 6 and 6-pro models with a price of $499. Google is also offering a sneak peek of the Pixel 7 and 7-pro models, which have slightly more-refined designs that are set to launch in the fall.

Google is promising to break down language barriers with its new Smart Glasses. The augmented-reality prototype glasses can translate foreign languages in real-time, then displayed the translated text through the lenses. It is not clear if or when the glasses will hit the market.