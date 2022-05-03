(WHTM) — Get ready to say goodbye to COVID refunds on Airbnb. As of May 31, customers will no longer be able to get their money back if they cancel for virus-related reasons. The policy has been in place since March 2020.

Google is rolling out some new travel-related updates. There is a new tool that let users track flight prices between two cities for up to six months. There is also detailed information about places to stay within certain driving distances. You just need an address or landmark to get started.

Finally, Apple Music is now available on the Roku platform. Apple Music subscribers can now access the app on any Roku device, including streaming, TVs, and soundbars. The move could help Apple find new subscribers, and maybe even sway some from Spotify.