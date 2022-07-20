(WHTM) — Samsung is expected to have a product reveal and details about the upcoming event have been released. The Galaxy Unpacked event will be August 10. A teaser image has confirmed the company will highlights foldable phones and rumors indicate that Z Flip4 will make its debut. New Galaxy watches are also expected.

Google has started rolling out its new wallet app. It is coming to Android phones through an update to Google pay. The app can hold digital credit and debit cards in addition to vaccination cards, tickets, passes and gift cards. Google hopes to eventually add driver’s licenses and student IDs.

Finally, not so high tech, but cassette tapes are making a comeback. Sales of them nearly doubled from 2020 to last year to almost 350,000. It is expected to continue with sales up again this year. Analysts say nostalgia is fueling their return.