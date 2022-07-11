(WHTM) — The FCC has authorized phone companies to stop delivering the auto warranty robocalls, which are now under investigation. The agency says the scam has resulted in eight billion calls since 2018.

You can now see the lyrics of your favorite songs on the Google Nest Hub, thanks to Spotify. The feature has been available on other devices but just debuted on Google’s Home Assistant. It can be accessed by tapping the lyrics icon in the bottom-right corner of the screen.

Finally, Verizon 3G is going away and the company is sending free flip phones to customers who have not yet given it up. But the three models to choose from are among the worst-reviewed on the carrier’s website.