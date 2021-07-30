Tech Bytes: Grubhub overcharged, Amazon revenue slump, Facebook Ray-Ban

Grubhub was accused of overcharging restaurants. A newly filed lawsuit from the Massachusetts Attorney General says Grubhub violated a temporary 15% cap on fees for online orders. She’s now calling for a $5,000 dollar fine per incident. Grubhub denies the allegation.

Post-pandemic shoppers appear to be branching out from Amazon. The world’s biggest e-retailer reported that sales are down slightly, and its forecast is falling short of expectations. Shares in the company fell 7% on the news.

Get ready for smart sunglasses. The gadget is the product of a partnership between Facebook and Ray-Ban. The product is expected to hit the market later this year. The high-tech shades won’t have a fully integrated display, but they will be capable of some “pretty neat things.”