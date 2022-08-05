HBO Max and Discovery+ are joining into a single streaming service starting next summer. The two have a combined 92 million subscribers. HBO Max is more popular among men, while Discovery+ is more popular among women; the merger could appeal to both audiences.

New details have been released about what could be included in the iPhone 14 coming out next month. Tech reports say that new phones will come in purple, green, blue, black, white, and red, and the 14 Pro will be available in purple, green, silver, and graphite.

Proof of Mark Zuckerberg’s athletic prowess is going up for auction — his own Little League Baseball card, signed when he was 8, will be up for sale next month. A former camp counselor who received the card as a gift has had it for 30 years. The opening bid will be $1.