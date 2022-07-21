(WHTM) — The postal service is seeing more electric vehicles. The agency says 40% of the new delivery trucks will be electric, a dramatic increase from the initial plan to make just 10% electric. The postal service made the change to comply with the Biden administration’s climate goals.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Doordash has launched a two-step ID verification process for alcohol delivery. Users first have to upload a photo of their ID to the Doordash app. Then, drivers will scan the ID when they arrive to make a delivery,

Finally, a high-tech tool to speed up check-in at the airport. Alaska Airlines is rolling out electronic bag tags. Travelers can use the airline’s mobile app to activate the tags 24 hours before your flight. When you get to the airport, you can simply touch your phone to the tag to call up your flight information.