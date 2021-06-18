Tech Bytes: Insta Reel ads, SpaceX Military launch, Bumble no vax, no date

Ads are hitting Instagram Reels. The ads just debuted on the app’s video feed, after being tested internationally for a few months. They look like any other reel, looping and up to 30 seconds long. The ads can be identified by a small “sponsored” tag. 

SpaceX has sent more military equipment into orbit. A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral carrying a Space Force GPS satellite. Stage one of the rocket returned safely to Earth nine minutes later.

Finally, another reason to get your COVID shot. 30% of Americans surveyed by dating app Bumble said they wouldn’t go on a date with someone who is not vaccinated. Bumble is introducing a vaccinated badge on user profiles to show they’ve gotten their shots.

