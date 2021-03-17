Tech Bytes: Instagram bans adults messaging minors, Google Nest Hub sleep tracking, Woods returns to video games

Instagram sets up new safety protocols for young people. The app will no longer allow adults to send direct messages to minors who don’t follow them. In the meantime, teens will receive a warning if they connect with adults deemed suspicious.

The latest version of Google’s “Nest Hub” can tell you how well you slept last night. The smart screen will monitor your sleeping pattern and quality of sleep from your bedside. The device is equipped with a new chip that uses radar to detect motion, including breathing and snoring.

Finally, Tiger Woods is getting back into video games. A slick trailer helped announce his new partnership with the company behind the “PGA Tour 2K” series. Woods will help design upcoming editions of the game. It’s unclear if his likeness will be included.