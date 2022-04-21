(WHTM) — Instagram wants users to leave their TikToks on TikTok instead of reposting them to Reels. The platform is changing its ranking algorithm to favor original content, so creators will now get more credit for their original videos and photos, helping them to build audiences.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Best Buy has launched a service to haul away old devices. A crew will now go to people’s homes and remove and recycle two large items like a refrigerator or range for $199. The same fee covers an unlimited number of smaller items.

Prepare to dig deep if you are thinking of buying one of BMW’s electric luxury sedans. The i7’s battery has a range of about 300 miles and features a massive theater screen for rear passengers. The starting price is $120,000.