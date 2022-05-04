(WHTM) — Instagram is running a test that will make the app look more like TikTok. Users will see full-screen vertical home feeds. Comments, captions, and likes will be placed on top of the post instead of below. The head of Instagram says it is meant to bring video more front and center.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Twitter is also running a test to find a new way for users to limit who sees a tweet. Twitter Circle allows you to pick up 150 people and allows only those in the Circle to see what you post. Only users who create a Circle can see who is in it. No word on when it could go live.

Microsoft Edge is not the number two browser for desktop users worldwide, officially passing Apple’s Safari. Edge holds just over 10% of the market share. Google Chrome holds a commanding lead over all the other browsers with nearly two-thirds of the market.