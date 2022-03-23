(WHTM) — As of now, only users with business or creator accounts can tag products in their posts on Instagram. However, the company says the feature will be available to everyone over the next few months.

Plus, a big change coming to Uber. Next month, the company will temporarily ditch the “split fare” option. Uber is reworking the way riders split fares. The ride-sharing company plans to roll out a new and “improved” option soon. Uber started offering the feature in 2013.

You can be a fox in your next zoom meeting, or a rabbit, or a dog. Zoom has a new avatars feature that replaces you with a virtual animal. The character also mimics your facial expressions. The company says the avatars can bring some fun to meetings and help reduce Zoom fatigue.