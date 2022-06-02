(WHTM) — Facebook’s chief operating officer is stepping own. Sheryl Sandberg, the number two executive at Facebook parent company Meta says she is resigning after 14 years on the job. Sandberg tells Fortune Magazine she will focus on women’s rights issues.

Instagram is helping get Amber Alerts to a younger audience. Users will be notified about abducted children in their area with all the details laid out on the feed. So, there is no need to click on a link. Facebook rolled out Amber Alerts in 2015.

The Google V app is now available on IOS. Just like its Android counterpart, it allows you to use your smartphone as a remote. You can also use the app to create a single watchlist for your various streaming services and even rate movies and shows.