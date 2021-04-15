Tech Bytes: Instagram hides like feature, Amazon wireless earbuds, the most powerful Galaxy device

A new option for Instagram when it comes to your likes. The site is trying out a feature allowing users to choose if they want to hide likes on their own posts or on the posts of pages they follow. The company has tested hiding likes in the past. They say, it’s a way to “lessen pressure” when posting.

Amazon is out with new wireless earbuds that are smaller and cheaper than the previous version. The company also says the new ‘Echo Buds’ have improved noise cancellation. They’ll be available next month with a launch price starting at $99.

Samsung is out with a highly- produced tease for what it says will be the “most powerful Galaxy” device ever. There’s speculation it is a new “Galaxy Book” laptop. The truth, and the new product, will be revealed at a Samsung event on April 28.