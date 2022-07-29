(WHTM) — Instagram is rolling back modifications to its photo-sharing app, including tests of fullscreen photo and video posts. Kylie Jenner and other stars complained the changes made it look too much like TikTok.

Amazon and Apple are hoping investors will feel reassured and confident after both posted better-than-expected quarterly sales. Both companies say that despite rising prices, they are managing to control operating costs. The announcement sent their shares way up on Wall Street.

People who pay for Twitter will soon be paying more. The subscription price for Twitter Blue is going up from $2,99 to $4,00 per month. Subscribers get extra features like customized icons and a navigation bar. They also get a time window for revised tweets before they are posted.