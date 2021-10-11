Tech Bytes: Instagram new controls for kids, TikTok app on LG Smart TVs, Google guitar tuner feature

(WHTM) — Instagram is introducing new tools to increase safety. The new features will prompt teens to “take a break” and will “nudge” teens if they’re repeatedly looking at the same harmful content. It follows explosive testimony from a whistleblower to Congress last week.

TikTok is now on LG TVs. The video platform launched the app in Europe on LG’s newest smart TVs. The kick-off is taking place in the UK, Germany and France before making its way to the U.S.

And, want to tune your guitar? Try Google search. The function now sports a built-in tuner. Just play a string into the microphone on your phone or computer. Google Tuner detects the note you’re hoping for, then advises whether you should tune up or down.