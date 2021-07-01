Tech Bytes: Instagram no longer a photo-sharing app, Spotify live music events, WhatsApp view once messages

Changes coming to Instagram. The head of the app, posting a message saying Instagram is looking to focus more on video and entertainment, after seeing the success of competitors like TikTok and YouTube. Upcoming changes are expected in the next few months.

Spotify is reportedly thinking about venturing into ticketed events. Selling tickets to both live and virtual concerts may be a way for the company to set itself apart from Apple Music. The expansion is reportedly aimed at improving Spotify’s relationships with artists.

WhatsApp Android users will soon be able to make photos and videos disappear. The new feature has been in the works for a while after a growing number of users expressed concern that too much of their personal information was being stored for too long.