Tech Bytes: Instagram parental controls, new Tesla features, Uber Eats holiday deliveries

(WHTM) — A new feature will allow parents to set time limits and see how much time their kids spend on Instagram. The parental controls feature will also notify parents if their child reports someone to Instagram. Parents can expect to see the addition to the app in March 2022.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here!

Some drivers can now play video games while their car is in motion. Tesla recently added the feature to the screen in its cars, allowing the games to be played even when the car is not in park. Users have to press a button that says, “I am a passenger.”

Finally, Uber Eats is adding seasonal holiday deliveries like Christmas trees and wreaths to select cities. The services are available in Los Angeles, San Diego, and West Palm Beach. Customers in New York City can have wreaths delivered. Uber Eats’ Holiday Hub will continue into the new year.