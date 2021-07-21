Tech Bytes: Instagram sensitive content control, Windows 11 Teams Chat, couple makes $111K renting their pool

More control of what you see on Instagram. A new feature lets Instagram users decide how much or how little sensitive content they will see under the explore tab. It’s Instagram’s newest change designed to give users more control over the content they see.

In a nod to pandemic life, Microsoft is including its Teams Chat feature in its Windows 11 update. Only individual and group chats will be available to start. Support for voice and video calling will come later. Use of Teams skyrocketed thanks to millions working from home.

The airbnb of backyard pools. An Oregon couple made more than $100,000 just by renting out their swimming pool. They listed it on a site called Swimply for $75 an hour. So far, they’ve already made enough to cover the cost of the pool itself!