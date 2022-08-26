(WHTM) — Instagram is limiting sensitive content for new users under the age of 16.

These accounts will have the most restrictive setting by default, aimed at shielding teens from inappropriate content like sex or violence.

Twitter is testing a new version of its spaces tab that will offer podcasts.

The tab will include titles from VOX, NPR, and other sources.

And something new from Instacart that might inspire picks at the grocery store. It is a new feature that will use influencers to make your shopping lists.

It is called Carts and will display items on celebrity shopping lists. Rapper Lizzo will be one of the first, appearing in an advertisement showing he rising the app while sitting in her bathtub.